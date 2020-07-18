Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades British Land (LON:BLND) to “Buy”

British Land (LON:BLND) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 460 ($5.66) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 440 ($5.41). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.40) price objective (down from GBX 725 ($8.92)) on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 471.62 ($5.80).

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 372.70 ($4.59) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 405.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 451.21. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 309.40 ($3.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 649.40 ($7.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39.

British Land (LON:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 32.70 ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 32.30 ($0.40) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that British Land will post 3427.065785 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 388 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £8,567.04 ($10,542.75). Also, insider Chris Grigg acquired 46 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £324 ($398.72) per share, with a total value of £14,904 ($18,341.13).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.