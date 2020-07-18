Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.75) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.55 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.48.

Shares of KOS opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $648.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.