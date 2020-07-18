Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($111.24) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sixt presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($112.36).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €71.90 ($80.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €73.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixt has a twelve month low of €33.30 ($37.42) and a twelve month high of €100.00 ($112.36).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

