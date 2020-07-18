Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target to GBX 165

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 172 ($2.12) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CAPC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 211 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 220.60 ($2.71).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 143.90 ($1.77) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 162.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 190.56. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.30 ($1.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.38).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

