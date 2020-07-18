Jefferies Financial Group Increases Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 860

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.50 ($9.63).

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 748 ($9.21) on Thursday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

