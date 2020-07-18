Jefferies Financial Group Increases Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target to GBX 860

Safestore (LON:SAFE) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 750 ($9.23) to GBX 860 ($10.58) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 782.50 ($9.63).
Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 748 ($9.21) on Thursday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.17) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($10.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 724.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 732.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.37.
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
