Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerzbank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerzbank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. ValuEngine raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,763 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Commerzbank worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

