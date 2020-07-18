Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Moderna Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moderna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRNA. Roth Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,692,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,175,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,266,525 shares of company stock valued at $142,868,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8,474.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

