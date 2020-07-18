Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Analog Devices, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $5.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.21.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $116.75 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $127.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $959,533.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $169,501.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,853 shares of company stock worth $1,831,270 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.