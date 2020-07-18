Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haemonetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $132,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock valued at $11,404,110 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

