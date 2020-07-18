Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Price Target to GBX 800

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPOR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 720 ($8.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 741 ($9.12) to GBX 672 ($8.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 744.86 ($9.17).

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.19) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 648.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 751.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 EPS for the current year.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.