JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Raised to GBX 650 at Morgan Stanley

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 650 ($8.00) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.01) to GBX 625 ($7.69) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 790 ($9.72) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JD Sports Fashion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 879.58 ($10.82).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 646.60 ($7.96) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 6.13 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 890 ($10.95). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 646.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 659.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

