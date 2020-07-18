Jayne Cottam Buys 820 Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam acquired 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £664.20 ($817.38).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Jayne Cottam acquired 25,000 shares of Assura stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,612.36).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.67. Assura PLC has a one year low of GBX 46.80 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36.

Assura (LON:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.80 ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Assura PLC will post 294.7461829 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 94 ($1.16) to GBX 87 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.29 ($0.99).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

