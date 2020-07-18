J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 600 ($7.38) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 800 ($9.84) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,192.50 ($14.68).

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 940 ($11.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,067.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,734 ($21.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $983.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.11), for a total transaction of £5,025,534 ($6,184,511.44).

About J D Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.