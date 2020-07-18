J B Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,230 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,383% compared to the typical daily volume of 420 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $136.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $138.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

