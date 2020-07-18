iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $50,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 41,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

IYW opened at $277.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $175.25 and a 12-month high of $286.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

