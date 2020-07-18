iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

IJJ stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

