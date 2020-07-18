iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,533,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $232.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.86. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $145.46 and a one year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

