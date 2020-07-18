iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.9% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Howard Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,047,000. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5,373.6% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $323.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

