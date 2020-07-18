iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,015 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $491,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after buying an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after buying an additional 2,652,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $322.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

