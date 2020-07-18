iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 219.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $323.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average of $302.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

