iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,575 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $144.54.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

