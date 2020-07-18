iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48,006.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 96,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 96,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $24,005,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

