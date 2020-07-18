iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 172,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

