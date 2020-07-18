Isaac(Zac) Fried Purchases 1,315,489 Shares of Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) Stock

Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities (ASX:HMC) insider Isaac(Zac) Fried purchased 1,315,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.88 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,787,292.83 ($2,594,036.19).

Isaac(Zac) Fried also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Isaac(Zac) Fried acquired 2,620,000 shares of Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.84 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$7,430,320.00 ($5,089,260.27).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20. Home Consortium FP Ordinary Stapled Securities has a 1 year low of A$1.14 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of A$4.05 ($2.77). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.76.

Home Consortium Limited owns, develops, and operates real estate properties in Australia. Its property portfolio consists of 30 centers in 5 states under the HomeCo brand name. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Double Bay, Australia.

