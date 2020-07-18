Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $119.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $136.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $9,044,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,674 shares in the company, valued at $30,233,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,654 shares of company stock worth $20,789,560 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,142,000 after acquiring an additional 505,219 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

