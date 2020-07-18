IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $23.02

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.66, but opened at $23.02. IQIYI shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 5,449,200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

