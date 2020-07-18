IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IQ. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.67.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.43). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $13,194,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the first quarter worth about $17,836,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

