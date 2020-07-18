IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.72.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,786 shares of company stock worth $9,141,146 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

