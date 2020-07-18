IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IPGP. Bank of America increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.
NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.58. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.72.
In other news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,786 shares of company stock worth $9,141,146 in the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
