IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 2,331 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.