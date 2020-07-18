IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster Sells 2,331 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $396,479.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,580.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $175.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.04 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 67,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
