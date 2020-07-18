Iowa State Bank Sells 997 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,836,000 after purchasing an additional 666,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average of $108.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

