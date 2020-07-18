Iowa State Bank Sells 13,729 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $76.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

