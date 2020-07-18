Iowa State Bank Sells 10,388 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,388 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $200.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.