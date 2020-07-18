Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after buying an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,876,628,000 after acquiring an additional 303,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

NYSE HD opened at $257.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $261.29. The company has a market cap of $277.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

