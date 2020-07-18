Iowa State Bank Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.35.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.23. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

