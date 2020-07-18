Invesco Income Growth Trust (LON:IVI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (LON:IVI) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.89), approximately 24,597 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 76,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234 ($2.88).

The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 251.80.

Get Invesco Income Growth Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from Invesco Income Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Invesco Income Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently -33.20%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Income Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.