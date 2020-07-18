Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPI. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

NYSE:IPI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.94. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 113.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

