Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

