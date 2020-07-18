Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Position Boosted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,674 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.26% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $17,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 87,383 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 48.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 489,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 160,645 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 192.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,240 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 123.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 66,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

