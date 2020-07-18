International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Increased to Buy at BofA Securities

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

IP opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

