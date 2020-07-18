InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $59.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Wireless Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

