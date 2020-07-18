Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.