Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,235 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after buying an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price objective on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.