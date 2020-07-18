Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after buying an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,898 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

