Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,829 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,686 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

