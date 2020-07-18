Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $250.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. Intel’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

