Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intec Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company focused on developing drugs through proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology. Its product candidates in clinical trial stages consists of Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa developed for the indication of treatment of Parkinson’s disease symptoms; Accordion Pill Zaleplon is being developed for the indication of treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and the improvement of sleep maintenance. Intec Pharma Ltd. is based in JERUSALEM, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

NTEC opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Intec Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Intec Pharma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 315.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456,255 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.13% of Intec Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

