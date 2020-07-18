Instem PLC (LON:INS) Insider David Gare Sells 40,000 Shares

Instem PLC (LON:INS) insider David Gare sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.35), for a total transaction of £174,000 ($214,127.49).
Instem stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and a P/E ratio of -79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Instem PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 558 ($6.87).
Instem Company Profile
