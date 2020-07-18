Instem PLC (LON:INS) Insider David Gare Sells 40,000 Shares

Instem PLC (LON:INS) insider David Gare sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.35), for a total transaction of £174,000 ($214,127.49).

Instem stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 million and a P/E ratio of -79.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 464.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. Instem PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 558 ($6.87).

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

