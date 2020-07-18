Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.