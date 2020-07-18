Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.
Shares of IBP stock opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 19,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
