Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Insmed has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.35% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Insmed during the second quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

