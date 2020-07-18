Insider Selling: Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $637,826.80 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,144,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $5,972,916.42.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Amit Sinha sold 10,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $310,480.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $309,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Amit Sinha sold 7,351 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $521,406.43.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Sinha sold 3,255 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $229,900.65.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $52,328.80.

On Thursday, April 16th, Amit Sinha sold 11,609 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $830,856.13.

ZS stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.74 and a beta of 0.72. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after buying an additional 386,697 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $103,601,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,949,000 after buying an additional 132,856 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

